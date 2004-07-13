|'SPIRIT-TOUCH'
the 2006 Year:
'The Relentless Pursuit For Complete Obedience'
"Tell me where you want me to go and I will go there. May every fiber of my being unite in reverence and obedience unto Your name."
Psalms 86:11 Living Bible
Even with cold temperatures and a little snow yet falling here and there, we look forward to Spring!
This season brings so many wonderful things with it, revitalizing, refreshing, and newness all around. We experience a sense of hope, expectation and anticipation in many areas of life. Christians also experience a newness as we consider doing more in our service unto God. We consider 'how can we please God more?' What more can we do?
There is a way and it is found in the level of our obedience to Him. We must understand that there is obedience then there is 'complete obedience.' What distinguishes one from the other? When God prompts us by the Holy Spirit to do something, give something or to help out, how do we respond? Are our first thoughts about 'how we really don't feel like doing this.' 'Why me?' 'I really need to do some things for me!' If you have to ponder, question, hesitate, procrastinate, pout or make excuses, you're not giving complete and absolute obedience. We need to understand, first of all there's no excuse that we can give God! In His omniscience, He is all-knowing, so He already knew about the things that were going on in your life and He yet chose you.
In 2006, we must be more determined to completely obey what the Lord requires of us. If we obey God in our time, our stride and method, we obeyed but we really didn't 'please God' because the effort we made was all about us.
We should be waiting in anticipation to completely obey what God tells us with the constant focus 'complete obedience pleases God and causes my service to be unselfish.'
"Obedience is far better than sacrifice. God is much more interested in your listening to Him than in your offerings..."
I Sam. 15:22 Living
|What Spirit-Touch Christian Magazine Offers....
Our desire is to minister what is needed at each level, whether adults, teens, children, married or single, male or female. Here are some of the interests we cover:
Health Focus
Spirit Touching Others
Interviews
Relationships
Life Lessons
Recommended Books & Music
The Editor's News Tip
Motivation
'Ask the Editor' and much more!
Have a suggestion for something you'd like to see? Email us an and we'll do our best to bring it to you in our coming issues.
The Editor of Spirit-Touch...
Min. Marie DePree
This is something that I have desired to do for quite sometime now. Originally, Spirit-Touch started out as just a section entitled 'From The Editor's Chair' on our Women's Ministry site, but the time has come that this newsletter has grown to the size of a magazine. There were more things we desired to add that were given as suggestions but there wasn't enough room. So we are expanding the vision that we may reach more with all that God has given to us. He has given me a heart for ministry, to reach out and touch as many lives as we can with His precious love and anointed power. We ask your prayers as we earnestly seek God for His direction with this magazine. Send your inquiries about Spirit-Touch to our email address below. Thank you!
spirit03touch@yahoo.com
'Spread the word about Spirit-Touch!'
As Christians, we don't find many things that really cater to our spiritual interest today, so when we 'do' find something whether it's, programs, music, books or websites, we need to share what we've found with other fellow-Christians so we can uplift and encourage each other. We ask that you would share the news of 'Spirit-Touch' magazine with others. Our earnest desire is to share Christ with everyone we can and to be hope and a light to all those that He is concerned about.
Minister Marie DePree/EDITOR
I invite you to participate as part of Spirit-Touch,
we welcome your correspondence. If you have a question or comment for the Editor, feel free to contact me at my email address below, I look forward to hearing from you!
God Bless!
ministermarie52@yahoo.com